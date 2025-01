Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 5,488,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 2,272,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Challenger Energy Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £18.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.53.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business

