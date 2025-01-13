Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 261,077,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 205,953,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.