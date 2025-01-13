Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 27,172,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 48,336,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Versarien Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £815,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06.
About Versarien
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
