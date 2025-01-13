Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading 20.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.30 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 157.76 ($1.93). Approximately 22,145,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 29,453,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.60).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($2.88).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -788.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.03.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £2,830,870.82 ($3,456,074.74). 32.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.