Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading 20.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.30 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 157.76 ($1.93). Approximately 22,145,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 29,453,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.60).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($2.88).
In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £2,830,870.82 ($3,456,074.74). 32.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
