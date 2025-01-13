Tharisa (LON:THS) Trading Down 13.6% – Time to Sell?

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.11 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 55.75 ($0.68). Approximately 159,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 75,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £164.58 million, a PE ratio of 265.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 952.38%.

Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.

