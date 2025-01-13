GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:AS opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

