Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 274.20 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.36), with a volume of 961394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.20 ($3.37).

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,447.37, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 310.92.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £46,722.36 ($57,041.09). Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in five markets under long term agreements with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.