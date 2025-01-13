Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 223,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,953,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £165,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

