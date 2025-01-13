Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Shares Up 18.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) were up 18.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 480,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 180,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.74 ($0.08).

Bay Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of -0.64.

Bay Capital Company Profile

Bay Capital Plc (LSE: BAY) was established in order to undertake one or more investment or acquisition opportunities of businesses operating within the UK or internationally where the Directors believe there to be opportunities for the creation of shareholder value across certain sectors of focus including industrials, construction and business services, and software and technology companies which service those industry verticals.

