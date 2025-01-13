Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.17 ($0.09). Approximately 2,206,611 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 569,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
Sosandar Stock Up 10.5 %
The company has a market cap of £17.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.46.
Sosandar Company Profile
Sosandar was launched in September 2016.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sosandar
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.