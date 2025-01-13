Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.73 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 84.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 259350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.60 ($1.05).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £509.26 million, a P/E ratio of 280.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.16.

Insider Activity

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider Glen Suarez acquired 10,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($11,964.35). 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Featured Articles

