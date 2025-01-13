Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,914.50 ($23.37) and last traded at GBX 1,926.50 ($23.52), with a volume of 3573375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,955.10 ($23.87).

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,154.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,317.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,245.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 69.30 ($0.85) dividend. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $20.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,483.87%.

Insider Activity at Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Company Profile

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 56,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,161 ($26.38), for a total transaction of £1,224,271.33 ($1,494,654.29). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,389 ($29.17) per share, with a total value of £99,477.96 ($121,447.88). 58.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

