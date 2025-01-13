Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 175.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,181.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after buying an additional 86,419 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,015,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after buying an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $114.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,875,366.50. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,906,203.50. This represents a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,420. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

