Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $93.84 and a twelve month high of $112.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

