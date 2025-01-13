Talos Energy Inc. Announces Management Changes

On January 5, 2025, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission to report significant management changes within the company. The filing disclosed the resignation of Mr. Joseph A. Mills from his positions as Interim Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director, effective immediately. Mr. Mills clarified that his resignation was not due to any disputes with the company or its management.

Following Mr. Mills’ resignation, the Board of Directors established an Office of the Interim Chief Executive Officer and appointed three senior executives, Mr. William S. Moss III, Mr. Sergio L. Maiworm, Jr., and Mr. John B. Spath, as interim Co-Presidents to manage the Office of the Interim CEO. Mr. Moss was designated as interim Chief Executive Officer and the principal executive officer of the company. These appointments are to be in effect until the company finalizes the selection of a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

The company also issued a press release on January 6, 2025, reaffirming its 2024 full-year production guidance and announcing Mr. Mills’ resignation. Talos Energy highlighted that it is in the final stages of appointing a permanent CEO, with the expectation that the selected candidate will assume the role by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The company emphasized that Mr. Mills’ departure is unrelated to operational or accounting matters and confirmed that there are no other material financial or operational updates at this time. Additionally, Talos Energy reconfirmed its full-year production guidance, expecting average daily production to be within the range of 91.0 – 94.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The Board, in partnership with an external search firm, has been actively engaged in identifying a suitable candidate for the permanent CEO position, focusing on finding an individual who aligns with the company’s strategic vision and can leverage their experience to further enhance Talos Energy’s position.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the company moves through this transition period. Talos Energy remains committed to upholding its operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico, with a focus on safety, efficiency, environmental responsibility, and community impact.

