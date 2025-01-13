Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Ocean Park High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DUKH stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

