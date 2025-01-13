Rapport Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from PET and MAD-2 Trials for RAP-219On January 9, 2025, Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPP) disclosed the outcomes from its positron emission tomography (PET) trial and the second multiple ascend

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rapport Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Read More