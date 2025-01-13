Arch Resources Approves Merger Agreement with CONSOL Energy: Shareholders Vote in Favor

Arch Resources, Inc. recently held a special meeting of stockholders on January 9, 2025, where crucial decisions were made regarding the company’s future. The meeting primarily focused on voting related to the merger of equals transaction outlined in the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated August 20, 2024, involving Arch Resources, CONSOL Energy Inc., and Mountain Range Merger Sub Inc.

During the meeting, shareholders were presented with several key proposals designed to facilitate the merger successfully. The first proposal involved adopting the Merger Agreement, which received significant approval. Shareholders with voting rights overwhelmingly supported the Merger Proposal, demonstrating a pivotal step forward in the merger proceedings.

Additionally, stockholders were asked to vote on an advisory basis for the approval of certain named executive officer compensation related to the merger. The Non-Binding Executive Compensation Advisory Proposal was also met with favorable support, indicating confidence in the proposed compensation structure.

Furthermore, a proposal to approve adjournments of the Special Meeting if necessary was put forth. Although stockholders approved the Adjournment Proposal, it was ultimately deemed unnecessary as the Merger Proposal secured sufficient support for approval.

The completion of the Merger, expected around January 14, 2025, is anticipated to result in the formation of a new combined entity named “Core Natural Resources, Inc.,” headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. Following the merger’s completion, the common stock of the combined company is projected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CNR” starting on January 15, 2025.

The successful voting outcomes at the Special Meeting reflect a positive trajectory for Arch Resources as it moves closer to finalizing the merger with CONSOL Energy. The company envisions a strategic amalgamation that will potentially create new opportunities and synergies in the energy sector.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to monitor future updates and disclosures to gain more insights into the post-merger operations and the strategic direction of the newly formed company.

This article contains forward-looking statements, subject to various factors and risks, as detailed in the cautionary statement provided in the archived 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information on the recent developments in the merger process, investors can refer to the official filings on the SEC’s website.

