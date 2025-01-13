LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Enters Agreement with Fortune 500 Media Conglomerate, Anticipates Revenue Growth

LiveOne, Inc. recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that one of its subsidiaries has inked a deal with a Fortune 500 media conglomerate. This agreement, finalized in December 2024, is expected to yield revenues surpassing $25 million for the 2025 calendar year.

The financial information outlined in the report is forward-looking and subject to potential risks and uncertainties. LiveOne emphasized that this information is not a definitive indicator of future performance and actual outcomes may differ. The data was curated and is under the responsibility of the company’s management, and hasn’t been audited, reviewed, or compiled by Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP (MGO), LiveOne’s independent registered public accounting firm.

In compliance with regulations, LiveOne underscored the forward-looking nature of the statements in the report. The company clarified that apart from historical facts, the document includes forward-looking statements. These statements, bearing terms like “may,” “project,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions, highlight potential risks, uncertainties, and factors. LiveOne acknowledged the complexities involved and that actual results could deviate from these projections.

Risk factors mentioned in the report focus on LiveOne’s reliance on key sources of revenue, its direction regarding acquisitions or financial activities, its growth strategies, the management of relationships with industry players, and potential legal implications. LiveOne pointed towards prior filings with the SEC, such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as documents that outline these risks and uncertainties.

LiveOne highlighted its commitment to updating forward-looking statements as necessitated by law and indicated an intention to adhere to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The report concluded with the formal signature of LiveOne, Inc. on January 10, 2025. Robert S. Ellin, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, signed the document on behalf of the company as outlined in the Form 8-K filing.

