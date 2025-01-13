Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ: JUPW) Files a Form 8-K with Safety Shot, Inc. Acquisition Update

On January 10, 2025, Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) announced a significant development with its proposed acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp., a plant-based functional beverage company. The news came as Yerbaé disclosed four new strategic partnerships aimed at expanding its distribution network in collaboration with Carlson Distributing, Bison Beverage, George’s Distributing, and Craig Stein Beverage. These partnerships are strategically aligned to cater to Smith’s Food & Drug locations across the western United States and further establish Yerbaé’s presence in the region.

Under the agreements, each distributor will cover specific territories to ensure Yerbaé’s product line, including popular flavors like Mango Passionfruit and Black Cherry Pineapple, is available in over 100 Smith’s stores. Todd Gibson, Yerbaé’s CEO and Co-Founder, expressed enthusiasm about the partnerships, emphasizing the company’s commitment to reach more consumers in seven states spanning from Utah to Wyoming.

Yerbaé’s retail success and distribution network expansion are viewed as positive steps in enhancing the brand’s market presence. The move aligns with Safety Shot’s strategy following its agreement to acquire Yerbaé, underscoring the shared vision of both companies to introduce innovative wellness products to a wider audience.

Furthermore, these new collaborations are anticipated to create synergies for Safety Shot by granting access to an expanded distribution network and fostering potential joint marketing and sales initiatives. The partnerships promise a mutually beneficial relationship, enhancing logistical operations and amplifying market reach in alignment with both brands’ growth objectives.

Established in 2017, Yerbaé Brands Corp. focuses on producing flavorful, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages using plant-based ingredients, with the aim of meeting the evolving demands of health-conscious consumers. With its emphasis on offering natural, functional beverages free from GMOs and gluten, Yerbaé aims to cater to a broad consumer base seeking healthier alternatives.

The move underscores Safety Shot, Inc.’s commitment to diversifying its product offerings and exploring innovative avenues for growth. Through leveraging these new partnerships, Safety Shot anticipates unlocking new opportunities, streamlining operational efficiencies, and broadening its market footprint in the wellness product sector.

