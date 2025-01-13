NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: NMTC) Releases Preliminary Financial Results and Corporate Presentation

On January 10, 2025, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing certain preliminary financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, which ended on December 31, 2024. The company revealed unaudited revenue figures and stated that the estimates provided are not a comprehensive representation of its financial performance for the quarter. These figures are subject to change as the company finalizes its year-end closing and auditing procedures.

NeuroOne also disclosed that it issued a press release on January 10, 2025, sharing these preliminary financial results and other relevant information. The company posted an updated corporate presentation on its website, which can be accessed at https://nmtc1.com/investors. This presentation includes forward-looking statements and highlights key information about the company’s financial outlook and strategic partnerships.

Included in the 8-K filing were details about NeuroOne’s products and partnerships, notably with Zimmer Biomet and the Mayo Clinic. The company’s innovative electrode platforms have received FDA clearance and are aimed at transforming the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders. NeuroOne’s collaboration with Zimmer Biomet, a leader in robotic surgical technology, is highlighted as an exclusive partnership expected to unlock significant market opportunities in neurology.

The company’s corporate presentation outlined its diversified product portfolio, including Evo® sEEG and Cortical Electrodes, the OneRF™ Ablation System, and a Spinal Cord Percutaneous Paddle Lead. NeuroOne’s management team, financial overview, and expected financial catalysts for the fiscal year 2025 were also detailed in the presentation, emphasizing a focus on reducing operational expenses, growth in product revenue, and potential partnerships in pain management and drug delivery.

NeuroOne’s fiscal 2025 guidance anticipates product revenue ranging from $8.0 to $10.0 million, representing a substantial increase compared to the previous fiscal period. The company aims for a debt-free balance sheet and a significant gross margin for its products. Additionally, upcoming potential catalysts include the full launch of the OneRF® Ablation System by Zimmer Biomet, potential revenue from a facial pain ablation system, and the completion of a drug delivery system in 2025.

It’s important to note that the information shared in the 8-K filing and corporate presentation contains forward-looking statements and is subject to various risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the filings of NeuroOne Medical Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Interested parties are encouraged to refer to these filings for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s operations, financial performance, and potential growth opportunities.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

