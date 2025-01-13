Therapeutic Solutions International Increases Authorized Shares in Recent Amendment

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. recently filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing crucial changes to the company’s Articles of Incorporation.

On January 7, 2025, the company submitted a Certificate of Amendment to Articles of Incorporation to raise the total number of shares authorized for issuance from 6,500,000,000 to 9,000,000,000 shares of stock with a par value of $.001 per share. Additionally, 5,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock with a par value of $.001 per share have been authorized through this amendment.

The shareholders of Therapeutic Solutions International played a pivotal role in this decision by utilizing a nonunanimous majority written consent action. This consent action, which was part of a solicitation of consents that began on January 6, 2025, was implemented as an alternative to convening a special stockholder meeting.

Under Nevada law, approval for the Articles Amendment necessitates the receipt of written consent from a majority of outstanding Common Stock shares. Each Common Stock share entitles the holder to one vote. Failure to participate by returning a consent form will be deemed as voting against the Amendment, while abstentions are also considered votes against it.

Notably, all members of the board of directors, along with holders of Series A Preferred Stock, Timothy G. Dixon, and Thomas E. Ichim, expressed their intention to provide written consent in favor of the Articles Amendment. The Series A Preferred Stockholders are granted the right to vote on all matters requiring shareholder approval and are entitled to the same number of votes as all outstanding Common Stock shares along with an additional one million votes.

With this amendment, the Holder(s) of the Series A Preferred Stock will hold effective voting control over the corporation on a fully diluted basis. They will vote alongside Common Stock holders as a unified class.

Accompanying this filing, the company has attached Exhibits, including the Certificate of Amendment to Articles of Incorporation filed on January 7, 2025 along with a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

This announcement was made by Therapeutic Solutions International in compliance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report was signed by Timothy Dixon, the Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of the company on January 10, 2025.

