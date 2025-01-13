Glen Burnie Bancorp Terminates Relationship with Executive Andrew J. Hines

Glen Burnie Bancorp, operating as The Bank of Glen Burnie, made a significant announcement in a recent 8-K filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Effective January 10, 2025, the company opted to terminate its relationship with Andrew J. Hines, who has been serving as the Executive Vice President of the Bank since 2017 and as the Chief Lending Officer since 2014.

The termination of the relationship with Andrew J. Hines, as outlined in the filing, marks a notable development within Glen Burnie Bancorp’s executive leadership structure. This change comes into effect as part of the company’s strategic realignment efforts and in line with its operational goals moving forward.

Mark C. Hanna, the Chief Executive Officer of Glen Burnie Bancorp, formally signed off on the report in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on January 10, 2025. The termination of Andrew J. Hines’ position at the Bank of Glen Burnie represents a shift within the company’s executive team.

As of the date of this filing, Glen Burnie Bancorp’s common stock (GLBZ) remains listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, in line with its status as a publicly traded company.

Glen Burnie Bancorp’s decision to part ways with Andrew J. Hines underscores the company’s commitment to aligning its leadership structure with its strategic objectives. This move is poised to influence the company’s operational dynamics, signaling potential future changes in its executive composition.

The termination of this key relationship and its implications will be closely monitored by investors, industry analysts, and stakeholders for the impact it may have on Glen Burnie Bancorp’s future direction and performance in the financial sector.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

