IRADIMED Reports Record Revenues for Q4 2024 and Full-Year 2024

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD), a company specializing in innovative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, has released its preliminary unaudited revenue figures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024. The company announced that it anticipates total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 to be in the range of approximately $19.2 million to $19.4 million, showing year-over-year growth of 10% to 11% and quarter-over-quarter growth of 5% to 6%. Full-year 2024 total revenue is expected to range from approximately $73.1 million to $73.3 million, a significant increase from $65.6 million in the previous year, representing growth between 11% and 12%.

According to Iradimed’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Roger Susi, the company is delighted to announce these preliminary results, noting that this marks their highest quarterly revenue to date and extends their streak to fourteen consecutive quarters of record-breaking revenues. Susi also mentioned that orders booked in the fourth quarter exceeded shipments, resulting in a robust backlog that enhances their visibility as they enter 2025. The company is experiencing rising demand for its products and anticipates this trend to continue throughout the year.

Iradimed decided to provide this preliminary unaudited financial data in preparation for the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, scheduled for January 15th, 2025, where the company is set to present at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties can access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Events and Presentations” section of Iradimed’s investor website.

The company is known for providing MRI-compatible medical devices, with a focus on enhancing patient safety during MRI procedures. Their range of products includes a non-magnetic IV infusion pump system designed for safe use during MRI procedures and an MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s financial performance and expectations for future growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections. Iradimed intends to update or revise forward-looking statements as necessary.

For more information about Iradimed and its products, visit www.iradimed.com.

