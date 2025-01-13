Matinas BioPharma Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American**

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) received a deficiency letter on January 6, 2025, from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) regarding the company’s failure to conduct an annual meeting of stockholders during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. This action was required under Section 704 of the NYSE American Company Guide.

In response to this notice, Matinas BioPharma issued a press release discussing the matter, which is included as Exhibit 99.1 in the filed 8-K report. While the noncompliance notice does not immediately impact the listing of the company’s common stock on the NYSE American, the stock will be assigned a “.BC” indicator by the exchange to indicate non-compliance. This indicator will be removed once the company restores compliance with the NYSE listing standards.

Matinas BioPharma reassures its commitment to rectifying the situation by conducting its annual meeting no later than December 31, 2025, as stipulated in the Company Guide.

The filed Current Report on Form 8-K also includes information about forward-looking statements, clarifying that any statements beyond historical facts should be viewed as predictive. The Company references risks associated with the sale of MAT 2203 and the evaluation of other strategic options, including potential winddown or dissolution. Investors are advised to exercise caution when relying on these forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainties involved.

For additional details, the press release dated January 10, 2025, highlights Matinas BioPharma’s commitment to rectifying the noncompliance issue while providing information about the Company’s focus on innovative therapies utilizing its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology.

Investors seeking further information can visit the company’s website at www.matinasbiopharma.com. Matinas BioPharma also issued contact information for Jerome Jabbour, the Chief Executive Officer, for any investor inquiries.

The Company aims to address the noncompliance issue diligently and aims to regain compliance under the NYSE American Company Guide within the prescribed timeline.

Investors are reminded that forward-looking statements are made as of the date of the filings and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly announce any revisions to these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

The Company’s product candidates are in the development stage and are not yet available for sale or use as of the date of this filing.

