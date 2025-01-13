Nova LifeStyle Enters into Securities Purchase Agreement in Private Placement

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. announced on January 6, 2025, that it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with a specific purchaser for the sale of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock in a private placement. The purchase price for each share, valued at $0.001 per share, amounts to $0.60, resulting in a total aggregate price of $150,000 for the private placement transaction. The exemption from registration provided by Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933 will govern the completion of this Private Placement.

The agreement, identified as Exhibits 10.1 in the current 8-K filing, outlines the terms of the transaction, and interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full agreement for comprehensive details. This filing also includes the extension of the disclosure regarding the sales of equity securities as stated under Item 1.01, which has been incorporated into this latest report under Item 3.02.

Moreover, the prospectus of this agreement, dated January 6, 2025, has also been made available as Exhibit 104, encapsulating the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document for additional transparency.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc.’s Chairperson, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Thanh H. Lam, has duly signed this report on behalf of the registrant as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This signing occurred on January 10, 2025, solidifying the company’s commitment to the agreements.

For more information and detailed financial statements, interested parties are advised to refer to the official exhibits attached to the SEC filing.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

