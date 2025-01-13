Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In other news, SVP Catherine R. Atwood sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $37,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,825. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 7,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $231,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,069.65. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,949 shares of company stock valued at $922,681. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regional Management Stock Down 3.8 %

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 44.42. The stock has a market cap of $320.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regional Management

Regional Management Profile

(Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.