Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,102 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 516.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $8.93 on Monday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $276.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

