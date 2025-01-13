Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TIM by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 142,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in TIM by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TIMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TIM from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
TIM Stock Performance
NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $19.14.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TIM had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
TIM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.
TIM Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
