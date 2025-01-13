10,415 Shares in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 334,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWY opened at $17.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

