7,186 Shares in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 101.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 310.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE HBB opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 4.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

(Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.