Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) were down 15.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,143,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 436,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Down 15.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.25.
Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.
