HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 3.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

Get Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.