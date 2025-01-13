NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s 4th Largest Position

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,571,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,965,442 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,648,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.70.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

