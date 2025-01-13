Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 20,244 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $75,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 833.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 775.0% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 900.6% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 47,875 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 793.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

