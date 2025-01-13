NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 833.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in NVIDIA by 793.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

