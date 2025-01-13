NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $135.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.