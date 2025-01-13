GAMMA Investing LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 100.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in UP Fintech by 162.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 52.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 384,213 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 198.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target for the company. China Renaissance raised shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

UP Fintech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $5.76 on Monday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

About UP Fintech

(Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.