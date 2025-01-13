Hardy Reed LLC Sells 347 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 833.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 775.0% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.6% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 793.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

