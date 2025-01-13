Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 469,435.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,525 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 897.5% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.70. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.