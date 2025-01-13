Graypoint LLC Invests $298,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $327.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

