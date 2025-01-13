Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 169,159 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 16.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 961.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,268,141 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UEC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

