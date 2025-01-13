Graypoint LLC Purchases 18 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,525 shares of company stock valued at $88,134,141 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,452.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,262.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,281.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,305.98. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,004.25 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.