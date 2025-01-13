Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHK opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.28 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $504,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,033.24. This trade represents a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

