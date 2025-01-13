Graypoint LLC Buys 205 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

CBRE opened at $123.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.05. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

