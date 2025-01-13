Graypoint LLC Increases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Insulet by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $271.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $279.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.