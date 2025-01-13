Graypoint LLC Buys 166 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,899 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,234,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,395,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,925,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $132.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

