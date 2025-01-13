Graypoint LLC Acquires 1,239 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 268,555 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.5% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 521,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 186,002 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 628,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

