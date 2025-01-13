Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Reduced by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.8 %

ODFL stock opened at $176.41 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

