Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

IYF stock opened at $108.49 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $83.28 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

